Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 3.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 46.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 23.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 41.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,759. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.