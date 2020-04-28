Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.70.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.