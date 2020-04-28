Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Issues Earnings Results

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

Knoll stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 916,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Knoll has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNL. Cfra lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

