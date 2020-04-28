Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Up 17.7%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.60, 16,231,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 6,712,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.02%.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.