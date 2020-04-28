Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KRO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 207,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,138. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $5,536,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.