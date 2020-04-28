L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wedbush

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.
L Brands stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 8,747,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
