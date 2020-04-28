L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wedbush

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

L Brands stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 8,747,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

