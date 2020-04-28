L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) rose 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.50, approximately 8,747,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 10,635,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

