L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) rose 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.50, approximately 8,747,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 10,635,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
About L Brands (NYSE:LB)
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
