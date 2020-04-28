Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRCX. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.41. 2,105,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,242. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.68. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

