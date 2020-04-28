Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $54.77, approximately 670,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 880,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

