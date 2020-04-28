Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)’s stock price rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 180,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 86,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,444 shares of company stock worth $194,490.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

