Legg Mason (LM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Legg Mason to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Legg Mason to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Legg Mason stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 1,595,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Legg Mason has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,938,096 shares of company stock worth $19,499,992 in the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

