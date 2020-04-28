LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.45.

LHC Group stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 45,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,784,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

