LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.45.
LHC Group stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 45,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,784,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
