Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Up 12.9%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s share price shot up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46, 2,099,579 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,755,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

