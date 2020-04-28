Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.37, approximately 203,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 127,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $236,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 16,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,412.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 508,199 shares of company stock worth $2,152,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 85,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

