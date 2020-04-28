Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 220,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,575. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $556.57 million, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.