LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. First Analysis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 531,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,119. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.30. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

