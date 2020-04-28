Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.30 and a 200 day moving average of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

