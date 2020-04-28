Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Posts Earnings Results

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.74 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON LOK traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 580 ($7.63). 25,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,993. Lok’n Store Group has a 12 month low of GBX 335 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 740 ($9.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $173.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 512.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 621.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lok’n Store Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Neil Newman bought 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982 ($13,130.76).

About Lok’n Store Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

