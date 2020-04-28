Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) were up 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.29, approximately 1,980,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,865,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $166.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 130,543 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

