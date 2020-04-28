Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Up 12.9%

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)’s share price was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.74, approximately 10,107,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,708,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.30%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 210,365 shares of company stock worth $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Macerich by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Macerich by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

