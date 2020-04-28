Mamamancini’s (MMMB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS: MMMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2020 – Mamamancini’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

4/17/2020 – Mamamancini’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

4/16/2020 – Mamamancini’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

4/8/2020 – Mamamancini’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

4/2/2020 – Mamamancini’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Mamamancini’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Mamamancini’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Mamamancini’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Mamamancini’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.74.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.