Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of 1st Source at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

