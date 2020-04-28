Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,372 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,116,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.69. 9,208,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

