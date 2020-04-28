Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 649,824 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 649,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Franklin Street Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSP. Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,118.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 291,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,043. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

