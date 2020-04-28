Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 295,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $32,356,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 801,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $953.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.40. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

