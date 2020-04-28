Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,467. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.