Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,798,000 after buying an additional 409,176 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.