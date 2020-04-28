Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Kforce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.11. 79,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,600. The stock has a market cap of $634.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

