Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 227,459 Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Trueblue at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trueblue during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,494 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Trueblue by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,198,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,855 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trueblue by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 279,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBI. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

