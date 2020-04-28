Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 597,738 Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 597,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Navient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Navient by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 477.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. 3,127,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,811. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

