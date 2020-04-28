Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 82,035 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 39.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 377,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 499,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 767,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.84. 10,026,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,770,131. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

