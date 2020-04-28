Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 140,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 2,495,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.47. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

