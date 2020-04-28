Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 261,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,157,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 329,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.57%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.