Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 69,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avista by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after buying an additional 261,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,835,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after purchasing an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,923,000 after purchasing an additional 674,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

