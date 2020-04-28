Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,062. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTL. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.