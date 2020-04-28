Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.28 Million in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in American Woodmark by 23.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

AMWD stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 206,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.50. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

