Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 330,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

EBSB traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 207,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $633.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

EBSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

