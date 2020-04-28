Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,602. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

