Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $4.06 Million in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. 135,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,220. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $702.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.