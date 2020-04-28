Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Mercury General as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mercury General by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 246,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,410. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mercury General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

