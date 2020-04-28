Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $6.17 Million in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000. Steven Madden makes up approximately 1.0% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2,391.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $23.24. 722,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,833. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

