Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $7.01 Million in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 341,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000. Renewable Energy Group comprises 1.1% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,942,000.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.49. 355,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,232. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $932.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

