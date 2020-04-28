Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $7.34 Million in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,000. USANA Health Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 230,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.38. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $26,030.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.