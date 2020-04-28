Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,578 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NIC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of EGOV traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,736. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

