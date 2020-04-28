Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,873 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,326. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.04 and its 200-day moving average is $321.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

