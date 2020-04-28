Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 362,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Alexander & Baldwin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,069. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $785.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $32,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,985.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.