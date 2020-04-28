Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. 290,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,388. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $908.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.14.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

