Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

