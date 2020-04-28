Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 640,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 787.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 203,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 118,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $12,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.58. 336,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.