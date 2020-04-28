Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Rambus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.71. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

